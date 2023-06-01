Southern Gas Corridor helps Moldova tackle energy crisis, official says

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Southern Gas Corridor helped Moldova overcome energy crisis, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Energy of Moldova Constantin Borosan said during the Baku Energy Forum on Thursday, News.Az reports.

He highlighted three main elements, including infrastructure, cooperation and trust in this context.

“Moldova has turned from a country that depended on one energy source into a country that started using different energy sources in just a month thanks to these three factors that I noted,” Borosan said.

He pointed out that Moldova had the opportunity to access the Southern Gas Corridor, which eventually made it possible to overcome the crisis thanks to these factors.

Borosan also noted the importance of signing an agreement on the construction of an underwater cable for the transportation of green energy produced in the Caspian Sea to Europe. He praised Azerbaijan’s strategic role in improving the energy security of Europe in this regard.

“I think that the Baku Energy Week is a great place to create these three foundations, which together will increase the energy security of our countries,” he added.

News.Az