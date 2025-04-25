Southwest China aviation hub launches 14 new international routes

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Friday, 14 new international passenger and cargo routes linking Chengdu, the capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, with 13 global destinations were unveiled, according to Sichuan Province Airport Group Co., Ltd.

The 13 global destinations include Paris, Madrid, Athens, Dubai, as well as Tokyo, Bali and Penang, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

The air routes -- which include newly launched services, resumed connections and increased flight frequencies -- are part of the aviation hub's efforts to improve its flight connectivity network.

The airport group aims to expand a total of 28 international and regional routes this year, with a focus on strengthening cargo and passenger links with Europe, North America and ASEAN.

As one of the major aviation hubs in western China, the city of Chengdu handled 87.34 million passengers in 2024, ranking the third in China for passenger throughput.

News.Az