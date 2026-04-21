SpaceX courts Wall Street ahead of potential record IPO

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SpaceX is stepping up preparations for one of the most anticipated stock market debuts in history, hosting top analysts this week in a series of closed-door briefings.

The meetings are part of a broader push to build investor confidence ahead of a potential IPO that could value the company at around $1.75 trillion, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The briefings include tours of SpaceX’s Starbase launch facility in Texas and a large data center project in Tennessee, offering analysts a closer look at the company’s operations and long-term strategy.

Executives are expected to outline business plans, financial projections, and future growth opportunities during the sessions, which are a standard step before a public listing.

SpaceX is reportedly aiming to raise about $75 billion, which would make it the largest IPO ever if successful.

Chief Financial Officer Bret Johnsen is leading efforts to justify the company’s ambitious valuation to investors.

The offering is tentatively targeted for a late June debut, although final details are still being finalized.

The company’s valuation has become more complex following moves by CEO Elon Musk to integrate multiple ventures, including artificial intelligence and satellite services, into a broader tech ecosystem.

Some investors are comparing SpaceX not just to aerospace firms but also to AI and infrastructure companies, reflecting its diversified business model.

In a notable shift from traditional IPOs, SpaceX is expected to allocate around 30% of shares to retail investors, including participants from international markets such as the UK, EU, Japan, and Canada.

The move could broaden access to the offering and tap into strong demand from individual investors, particularly those already active in Musk-led companies.

Following the analyst meetings, SpaceX is expected to hold additional sessions focused on financial modeling and projections.

With major banks involved in the deal and global investor interest building, the company is entering a critical phase in its bid to go public — one that could reshape both the aerospace and tech investment landscape.

News.Az