Space stocks surge on Artemis II success, SpaceX IPO news

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Shares of space-related companies are soaring as two major developments, a successful lunar mission and fresh IPO news, ignite investor excitement across the sector.

The rally follows the success of Artemis II, which completed a crewed journey around the Moon and safely returned astronauts to Earth. At the same time, SpaceX has reportedly filed for an initial public offering, with plans to go public later this year, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Together, these milestones have boosted confidence in the future of commercial space exploration and sent stock prices sharply higher.

Investors have poured into space stocks, driving valuations to striking levels. Companies that were once considered speculative are now trading at significantly higher multiples.

For example, Firefly Aerospace and Planet Labs are both trading at dozens of times their sales. Meanwhile, Rocket Lab — one of the best-known launch providers — is priced at extremely high forward earnings multiples, reflecting strong growth expectations.

This surge highlights growing investor belief that space could become one of the next major long-term industries, alongside AI and clean energy.

While launch companies dominate headlines, lesser-known firms are also benefiting. One example is Redwire, which focuses on building hardware used in orbit rather than launching rockets.

Redwire develops a wide range of technologies, including solar arrays for spacecraft, docking systems for space stations, navigation sensors, and robotic arms used for maintenance in orbit. It also produces satellite platforms and specializes in advanced manufacturing techniques like 3D printing in space.

Unlike companies focused on launches, Redwire’s business operates largely behind the scenes — but its role is critical in enabling long-term space operations.

Over the past five years, Redwire has significantly expanded its operations, reflecting increasing demand for in-space infrastructure. As more missions and satellites are deployed, the need for reliable systems in orbit continues to grow.

The company’s ability to operate across multiple segments — from manufacturing to robotics — positions it as a key player in the evolving space economy.

Despite the excitement, some analysts caution that valuations may be getting ahead of fundamentals. Many space companies remain unprofitable, and their future depends on sustained investment and successful mission execution.

Still, with major milestones like Artemis II and the potential public debut of SpaceX, the space sector is entering a new phase — one that is attracting both optimism and scrutiny from investors worldwide.

News.Az