SpaceX launches Falcon 9 carrying 24 Starlink satellites

On Tuesday, SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, deploying 24 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

The rocket finished its first stage landing 8 minutes and 16 seconds after lift off, and one hour and 3 minutes after lift off, Starlink satellites were successfully deployed, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

