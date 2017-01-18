Yandex metrika counter

Spain declares state of emergency amid frosty weather



Except the Canary Islands, state of emergency has been declared in Spain due to frosty weather.

Report informs citing the Spain media that the country's meteorological service declared -12 degrees in Catalonia and some parts of Aragon. Moreover, the temperature is predicted to drop to -15 degrees at night in some parts of Iberian Peninsula and mountain system.

Meteorologists warn the population on strong snow and wind. Avalanche danger is high in the mountainous areas of the country. 

