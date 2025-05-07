Spain extends diplomatic support as Pak-India tensions rise

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spanish Minister for Foreign Affairs José Manuel Albares held a telephone conversation today with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

The deputy prime minister apprised Spanish counterpart of the grave regional situation arising from India's unprovoked and unlawful act of aggression, which constituted a flagrant violation of Pakistan's sovereignty and a clear breach of international law, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

He underscored the tragic loss of innocent civilian lives and the serious implications of the incident for regional peace and strategic stability.

Ishaq Dar also conveyed the key deliberations of the meeting of Pakistan's National Security Committee, held today to assess the evolving security environment.

The Spanish foreign minister expressed his condolences over the loss of civilian lives and conveyed that Spain is monitoring the situation with utmost seriousness.

Emphasising dialogue, restraint, and diplomacy in addressing the crisis, the Spanish foreign minister offered his country's good offices, including possible engagement through relevant multilateral fora to facilitate dialogue.

