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Spain formally reopens embassy in Tehran

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Spain formally reopens embassy in Tehran
Source: @SBeneditoGaspar/X

Spain reopened its embassy in Tehran on Monday.

The announcement was made by Spanish Ambassador to Iran Antonio Sanchez-Benedito Gaspar, News.Az reports.

"Together with my committed team, I have reopened today the Spanish Embassy in Tehran in order to join in efforts for peace from every possible quarter, following Minister José Manuel Albares instructions," the diplomat wrote on X.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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