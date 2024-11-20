Spain, Greece, Italy closes embassies in Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Following the United States, Spain, Greece, and Italy have also decided to close their embassies in Kyiv, Ukraine due to the threat of a massive attack on Ukraine.

The Spanish Embassy in Kyiv on Wednesday decided to temporarily close, News.Az reports.In addition, the embassy sent e-mails to Spanish citizens living in Ukraine, urging them to take extraordinary security measures, follow all recommendations of local authorities and take shelter.Following Spain, Italy also announced the closure of its embassy. The reasons are the same: the threat of missile and drone strikes."The US Embassy has posted on its website information about a possible high-intensity air attack today, November 20. As a precautionary measure, the Embassy in Kyiv will be closed to visitors today," the website of the Italian Embassy in Ukraine states.The Greek Embassy also suspends its work in Kyiv."For security reasons, the Greek Embassy will remain closed to the public today. Please avoid traveling and stay in safe places", the Greek Embassy in Kyiv posted on Facebook. Earlier, the US Embassy in Kyiv announced its closure.“The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv has received specific information of a potential significant air attack on November 20. Out of an abundance of caution, the Embassy will be closed, and Embassy employees are being instructed to shelter in place,” the embassy said in a statement.

