Spain praises progress in Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization

Francina Armengol Socias, Speaker of the Congress of Deputies of Spain, praised the progress made in the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia following the agreement signed at the Washington meeting on August 8, 2025, during a joint briefing with Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis.

Highlighting the fruitful and productive discussions held between the two parties, Francina Armengol Socias stated that her visit to Azerbaijan serves to strengthen bilateral relations, consolidate shared values, and foster high-level dialogue, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The Spanish Congress Speaker expressed her hope that, if appropriate conditions are created, the process would culminate in a peace agreement putting an end to the decades-long conflict in the Garabagh region, as well as ushering a new era of progress and cooperation. She further noted that a shared determination to deepen bilateral relations between Spain and Azerbaijan is clearly evident. The talks focused on the importance of expanding the scope of existing agreements, such as memoranda of understanding (MoU) in tourism and education.

The Spanish Congress Speaker said both countries are working jointly to enhance interparliamentary ties, adding that Azerbaijan and Spain have also agreed to collaborate in the development of green energy.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova underscored that the active political dialogue recently observed between Azerbaijan and Spain creates an excellent opportunity for a detailed, in-depth discussion on the current state and future prospects of bilateral relations. The Speaker noted that relations between parliaments were discussed at today's bilateral meeting, with a focus on importance of reciprocal visits of members of parliament and delegations.

“This is my first visit to Azerbaijan. We must further strengthen our cooperation. MPs from both sides are doing significant work to enhance ties between the parliaments,” Francina Armengol Socias emphasized.

