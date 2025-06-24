Spain relaxes visa rules to attract foreign students banned by Trump in the US

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spain has announced faster university access for foreign students who have been denied entry to the United States due to visa suspensions imposed by the Trump administration.

The move allows students unable to complete their studies in the US to transfer to Spanish institutions, with the added benefit of part-time work visas, according to a statement from the Migration Ministry, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The decision comes as the administration of Donald Trump has engaged in significant clashes with several leading US universities. These institutions have been accused of becoming "bastions of antisemitism" following widespread student protests advocating for Palestinian rights amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza. In particular, the administration has frozen funding for investigations at Harvard and threatened to revoke its tax-exempt status, prompting several European nations, including Spain, to increase research grants in an effort to attract academic talent.

This policy stands in stark contrast to the approach taken by the administration of Donald Trump, which has sought to limit immigration into the US. Conversely, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has actively encouraged immigration, highlighting its economic advantages for the country.

Spain is already a popular destination for American students seeking to study abroad, ranking third behind the United Kingdom and Italy, according to the Open Doors website. Annually, at least 20,000 students apply for visas to pursue part of their academic studies in Spain, underscoring the nation's appeal as an international education hub.

