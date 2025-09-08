Spain's BBVA launches bid to acquire Sabadell for €14.8 billion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spain’s banking giant BBVA officially kicked off its €14.8 billion ($17.34 billion) hostile takeover attempt of smaller rival Sabadell on Monday, marking the start of the deal’s acceptance period.

Combining the two lenders would create the second largest Spanish bank in terms of domestic assets worth around 1 trillion euros, behind Caixabank, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Sabadell shareholders will have until October 7 to tender their shares, according to the expected calendar, with the results of the offer expected by October 14.

BBVA now offers one newly issued ordinary share and 0.70 euros in cash for every 5.5483 ordinary Sabadell share, or about 14.76 billion euros for the entire Sabadell, according to Reuters calculations, based on Friday's closing prices.

Judging by the performance of both banks' shares since the bid was first announced in April 2024, investors seem to expect BBVA will sweeten its offer, even though the bank has ruled it out. It can legally raise the offer until five days before the end of the acceptance period, though.

News.Az