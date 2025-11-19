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Pedro Sanchez
Tag:
Pedro Sanchez
Spain grants legal status to 500,000 migrants
14 Apr 2026-17:09
Xi urges China-Spain cooperation to oppose "law of jungle"
14 Apr 2026-10:57
Spain-China ties in focus as Sanchez heads to Beijing
08 Apr 2026-12:46
Spanish PM says Middle East war 'worse' than 2003 Iraq invasion
25 Mar 2026-14:50
Spain moves to curb rising costs amid Middle East crisis
20 Mar 2026-23:50
Spain pledges €1 billion in weapons aid to Ukraine
19 Mar 2026-11:49
Spain’s Sanchez to Trump: Stop playing Russian roulette
04 Mar 2026-12:56
Spain targets X, Meta, TikTok in new probe
17 Feb 2026-11:59
Spain’s Sanchez rejects Musk’s criticism of migration policy
30 Jan 2026-22:01
Spain to investigate Meta over suspected user privacy violations
19 Nov 2025-14:45
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