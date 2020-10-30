Azerbaijan destroys Armenia’s rocket-artillery depot (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian media has spread another false information about the alleged destruction of an ammunition depot belonging to the Azerbaijan Army, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

However, the Armenian side once again exposed its fraudulence by adding a recorded video of the depot from a close distance.

In fact, on the night of October 29, the rocket-artillery depot of the Armenian armed forces newly built in the occupied territory was destroyed by Azerbaijani Army units, the ministry noted.

