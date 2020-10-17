Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan destroys Armenia’s Tor-M2KM surface-to-air missile systems

During the battles in the Fizuli-Jabrayil direction over the past two days, three Tor-M2KM surface-to-air missile systems (SAM) of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed by a precise strike of the Azerbaijani Army, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported Saturday. 


News.Az 

