Azerbaijan destroys Armenia’s Tor-M2KM surface-to-air missile systems
- 17 Oct 2020 18:20
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 153460
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/span-classred-highlightazerbaijan-destroys-armenias-tor-m2km-surface-to-air-missile-systems-span Copied
During the battles in the Fizuli-Jabrayil direction over the past two days, three Tor-M2KM surface-to-air missile systems (SAM) of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed by a precise strike of the Azerbaijani Army, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported Saturday.