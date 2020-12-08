Azerbaijan establishes Fund to support war-wounded and families of martyrs

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order on the establishment of the “YASHAT” Fund in order to support the war-wounded and families of martyrs who protected the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Under the presidential Order, the funds of the Fund shall be formed through voluntary financial assistance (donations) provided by citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijanis living abroad, other individuals and legal entities, as well as other sources not prohibited by law.

News.Az