Azerbaijan sees rise in COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan over the past day has risen by 4,212 reaching 114,025, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Saturday.

As many as 1,760 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 71,691. Thirty-two coronavirus patients died, taking the death toll to 1,323.

The number of active cases stands at 41,011.

Over the past day, 18,420 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 1,700,654.

News.Az