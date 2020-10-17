Azerbaijan shoots down another Armenian tactical UAV

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has destroyed another tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Armenian armed forces, the Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

On October 17 at daytime, the units of Armenia’s armed forces, using the tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), attempted to carry out a reconnaissance flight over the positions of the units of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the Tovuz district on the two countries’ border.

Armenia’s UAV was immediately detected and destroyed by Air Defense Units of Azerbaijan, the ministry noted.

News.Az