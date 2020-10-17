Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan shoots down Armenia’s Su-25 fighter (VIDEO)

A Su-25 fighter jet of the Armenian armed forces has been destroyed by a precise strike by Azerbaijan’s Air Defense units, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

Armenia’s fighter jet was shot down while attempting to strike Azerbaijan’s positions in the direction of Jabrayil district on October 17 at about 11:11, the ministry noted.


