Azerbaijan shoots down Armenia’s Su-25 fighter (VIDEO)
- 17 Oct 2020 12:19
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 153433
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/span-classred-highlightazerbaijan-shoots-down-armenias-su-25-fighter-span Copied
A Su-25 fighter jet of the Armenian armed forces has been destroyed by a precise strike by Azerbaijan’s Air Defense units, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
Armenia’s fighter jet was shot down while attempting to strike Azerbaijan’s positions in the direction of Jabrayil district on October 17 at about 11:11, the ministry noted.