Azerbaijani FM holds phone talks with OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has held telephone conversations with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Igor Popov of Russia, Andrew Schofer of the US and Stephane Visconti of France.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed the co-chairs on the latest gross violation of the humanitarian ceasefire by the armed forces of Armenia. He stressed the deliberate targeting of the peaceful Azerbaijani population in the city of Barda on October 27-28. The minister noted that the armed forces of Armenia treacherously attack innocent civilians, including children and women in the cities located far away from the conflict zone. FM Bayramov also informed the co-chairs on the serious casualties among the civilians as a result of yet another war crime committed by Armenia.

FM Jeyhun Bayramov called the co-chairs to condemn these inhuman acts against Azerbaijani civilians.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs expressed their concern over the civilian casualties. They underlined the importance of de-escalation in the region and the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

News.Az