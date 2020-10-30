Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani FM meets with OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in Geneva

Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in Geneva.

Pointing out Azerbaijan's position, FM Bayramov drew the co-chairs' attention to Armenia's destructive actions, its targeting civilians and settlements, using banned weapons against peaceful population and committing war crimes.

A meeting among the the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, and Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs then started. The meeting is currently underway.

