Azerbaijani FM meets with OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in Geneva
- 30 Oct 2020 22:21
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 154084
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/span-classred-highlightazerbaijani-fm-meets-with-osce-minsk-group-co-chairs-in-genevaspan Copied
Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in Geneva.
Pointing out Azerbaijan's position, FM Bayramov drew the co-chairs' attention to Armenia's destructive actions, its targeting civilians and settlements, using banned weapons against peaceful population and committing war crimes.
A meeting among the the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, and Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs then started. The meeting is currently underway.
News.Az