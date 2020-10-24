Azerbaijani President: If Armenia doesn’t stop, we will go until the end to liberate all the occupied territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We are ready to stop today. I was telling that since the 10th of October when in Moscow both sides agreed on a ceasefire. And I said: “the sooner the military part of the solution of the problem is over the better,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his interview with the French Le Figaro newspaper.

“We want to move on the negotiation table. But unfortunately, Armenia brutally violated the ceasefire and launched an attack on Ganja. And on the 17th of October, they violated the ceasefire two minutes after the ceasefire was efficient. Therefore, if they stop today we will stop, and then, the rest will be done by diplomats. If they do not stop, we will go until the end to liberate all the occupied territories. If they stop now and behave in a constructive way if they publicly commit to the basic principles elaborated by France, Russia, and the United States which Azerbaijan is committed to, then, of course, everything will stop and we will go back to the negotiation table,” the head of state said.

“After Pashinyan came to power, he actually did everything in order to destroy the negotiation process not only by his statements but by his military provocations. And since he came to power for already two years or more, there is no process. Therefore, I think the political settlement is possible. But the Armenian government should understand that they are not now in a position to dictate because the status quo no more exists, line of contact no more exists. We created a new reality on the ground. And they have to take that into account,” the Azerbaijani President emphasized.

News.Az





News.Az