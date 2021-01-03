Azerbaijani Rajabov beats Armenian Aronian to claim Airthings Masters title

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani grandmaster Teymur Rajabov has clinched the Airthings Masters title after defeating Armenian Levon Aronian 4.5-2.5 in the final.

In the first match, Radjabov defeated the representative of Armenia with a score of 2.5:1.5. Teymur Rajabov, who won the first, second and third games, convincingly won the fourth game over his opponent.

Teymur Rajabov won $60,000 and qualified for the tour final in September.

News.Az

