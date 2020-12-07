Ettore Rosato: We want to strengthen Italian-Azerbaijani friendship and diversify our relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We are pleased to be here at such a time of great importance to your country. In fact, we have been preparing for this visit for a long time to express our feelings of friendship to you,” said Vice-President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies Ettore Rosato as he met with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

“We said that we should definitely come to your country at such an important time. Your Excellency, as you said, the friendship between us, its signs have been especially manifested in recent years. As for the visits between our countries, these visits were organized at a very high level. The official visit of the President of the Italian Republic to your country was a very important step in the development of our relations. We also view your state visit to Rome as an event of strategic importance. We also know as your friends that many agreements, in particular, an important document on strategic partnership was signed during the visit. In fact, these are the agreements that reflect very specific obligations and a very important essence,” the Vice-President emphasized.

Noting that Azerbaijan is the first exporter of energy to Italy, Ettore Rosato said: “In such turbulent times, we can entrust energy security to a country that has truly friendly relations with us. We want to strengthen this friendship and diversify our relations.”

News.Az