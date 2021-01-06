Health status of servicemen always in center of attention - Azerbaijani MoD (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mobile field hospitals and mobile medical groups continuously protect the health of military personnel within 24 hours a day, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told News.Az

Under the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, activities are being continued on the comprehensive provision of units stationed recently in the liberated territories, the improvement of social and living conditions in these units and organization of medical service.

Mobile field hospitals that have been established in various directions since the first day of the Patriotic War, continue to operate 24 hours a day in an intensive working mode to protect the health of military personnel.

Additionally, several mobile medical groups were established prior to the construction of stationary medical points. The groups organized of doctors from different specialties, according to the plan, visit units, perform medical check-ups of military personnel, give recommendations. Servicemen who need complex treatment are sent to military medical points.

News.Az