Yandex metrika counter

Hikmet Hajiyev: Armenian troops cowardly fleeing battlefield

  • Politics
  • Share
Hikmet Hajiyev: Armenian troops cowardly fleeing battlefield

The Azerbaijani lands will be liberated from the occupation, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev told reporters in Barda on Thursday.

“After Barda district, we will go to Tartar district, if the Armenians want to shoot, let them shoot,” he said.

Hajiyev stressed that Armenian troops are cowardly fleeing the battlefield.

“If they are real men, then let them go to the battlefield," he added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      