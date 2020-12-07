Karabakh war showed who real friends of Azerbaijan are - President of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Karabakh war showed who the real friends of Azerbaijan are, which countries, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving a delegation led by Vice-President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies Ettore Rosato.

“A restoration period is now setting in. Large-scale construction work will be carried out. Of course, first of all, Azerbaijani companies will take part in this work, and we will invite companies from countries that are friendly to us. Rather, we have already invited them. I would very much like Italian companies to take an active part in this work, i.e. in the restoration and reconstruction work. These proposals have already been made to the Italian side. Preliminary contacts will be established via a videoconference in the coming days. Of course, I want to say again that companies from friendly countries will take part in this work. And true friendship manifests itself in difficult times. For us, this war also showed who the real friends of Azerbaijan are, which countries. We are people who value friendship. Your visit to Azerbaijan once again shows that Italy is a true friend of Azerbaijan,” the head of state said.

News.Az