Mehriban Aliyeva offers condolences to Turkish people

Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva offered condolences to the Turkish people after a deadly earthquake in the Turkish city of Izmir.

“I received with a feeling of sadness and regret the news of a loss of life as a result of powerful earthquake in Turkey’s Aegean region. I express my deepest condolences to the families and relatives of the victims. I wish the injured the swiftest possible recovery. The Turkish people’s pain is our pain. Our brotherhood is eternal and indestructible! May Almighty Allah protect our peoples from all troubles and misfortunes!” Mehriban Aliyeva wrote on Instagram.

