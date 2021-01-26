PACE rejects Armenia’s request on progress of monitoring procedure

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has adopted a resolution on the progress of the Assembly’s monitoring procedure and post-monitoring dialogue within the framework of the 2021 Hybrid plenary session.

The Armenian delegation suffered a blow in its debate requests, including “Unjustifiable delay in repatriation of the Armenian prisoners of war and other captivities by Azerbaijani authorities as a violation of the European International Human Rights Standards” as the proposals were rejected by the majority of votes.

News.Az

