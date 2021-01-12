Pakistan says Azerbaijan is ‘key country’ of South Caucasus, its long-standing partner

Azerbaijan is a key country of the South Caucasus region and Pakistan’s long-standing friend and partner, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement came ahead of the planned visit of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to Islamabad on January 13-14.

"On the invitation of Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will be visiting Islamabad on 13-14 January 2021. This will be the first bilateral visit from Azerbaijan at the foreign minister-level, since 2010,” said the statement.

The two ministers will hold delegation-level talks and review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations. At the start of the new year, the visit will provide an opportunity to explore ways and means to deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

“Apart from reaffirming the excellent political relations, the two foreign ministers will discuss possibilities for enhanced collaboration in the fields of oil and gas, agriculture, railways, and education,” the ministry said.

“The two countries are bound by an exemplary relationship anchored on common historic, religious, and cultural links. Both countries have been closely collaborating on issues of mutual interest at regional and international fora,” it added.

The ministry noted that Azerbaijan in its capacity as a member of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir has been steadfastly supporting the just and legitimate cause of the Kashmiri people.

According to the statement, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will meet with a number of high-ranking officials.

The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan are scheduled to hold another trilateral meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday.

