President Aliyev holds phone conversation with President Erdogan

On January 16, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a phone conversation with President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During the telephone conversation, the sides emphasized the successful development of friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey in all spheres, the constant expansion of cooperation between the countries.

President Ilham Aliyev informed the President of Turkey about the start of work on restoration and reconstruction in the territories liberated from occupation and noted with satisfaction that Turkish companies are already actively participating in this work, said that this serves to further strengthen ties between our countries.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanked the Azerbaijani president for the information and, in turn, expressed satisfaction with the participation of Turkish companies in the restoration work and reconstruction in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from occupation.

The heads of state spoke about the upcoming start of the activities of the Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center in Aghdam, stated that the activities of this center will serve to ensure long-term peace.

The President of Turkey stressed that his country will continue to support Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for this.

News.Az