President Aliyev: New opportunities after new situation in region open wide doors for co-op

The new opportunities with respect to the new situation in the region open of course wide doors for private investors also for governmental structures to cooperate, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said as he received Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The head of state noted that the new transportation connections are now in the phase of discussion. “And of course our cooperation on Khudafarin water reservoir and future plans with respect to the construction of power station are already in a very active phase,” he said.

President Aliyev expressed hope that this project can be completed in the coming couple of years, and new power generation can be supplied to both sides.

“The project which we also agreed several years ago on the high level Ordubad-Maraza power station also moves successfully. So, we have a broad agenda of issues not to mention the new bridge across the river which hopefully soon will be a groundbreaking ceremony held and many other,” the head of state said.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan and Iran have a lot of things to discuss.

“First, I want to just express my high appreciation our bilateral relations, their level, speed of development and achievements, and new plans. Of course, we will be very happy to see companies from Iran among the companies who will participate in the reconstruction of the liberated areas. That will be natural. Because as I said, only friendly countries will be our partners. And of course, Iranian companies have an advantage because of the close proximity, logistics and great experience,” the president added.

