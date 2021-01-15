President Ilham Aliyev: Great return begins, all work has begun

+ ↺ − 16 px

The foundation of Fuzuli International Airport has been laid, and this is a very important project for the development of Azerbaijan’s liberated regions, said President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state made the remarks at a groundbreaking ceremony for an international airport in Fuzuli.

President Aliyev noted that the Fuzuli International Airport is to be commissioned this year.

“At least the runway should be commissioned this year. The airport building may be commissioned this year or next year,” he said.

The president stressed that the main purpose of this airport is to facilitate the arrival of foreign visitors to Shusha. “The distance from here to Shusha is not very large. Taking into account the fact that the foundation of a new four- and in some places six-lane Fuzuli-Shusha highway was laid earlier today, foreign visitors will be able to arrive at the Fuzuli International Airport and travel to Shusha very comfortably and quickly.”

The head of state recalled that he declared Shusha the cultural capital of Azerbaijan.

“Work has begun to restore the city of Shusha, restore its historical appearance. In general, only two months have passed since the war ended, but extensive construction work has already begun. A second international airport will be built in our liberated lands in Kalbajar or Lachin districts. A site is now being selected and the construction of two international airports must be completed in the near future,” he added.

President Aliyev emphasized that the great return begins.

“The great return begins. All work has begun. I am sure that just as we drove the enemy out of our lands in a short time – in a matter of 44 days – we will restore our ancestral lands of Karabakh in a short time,” the head of state concluded.

News.Az