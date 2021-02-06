Representatives of diplomatic corps visit Zangilan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the instruction of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, ambassadors, military attaches, and heads of representations of international organizations in Azerbaijan have arrived in the liberated from Armenian occupation Zangilan after their visit to Jabrayil district.

The visit aims to acquaint the diplomats and military attaches with the Armenian atrocities and crimes committed by the Armenian armed forces in the ancient Azerbaijani lands.

The diplomats and military attaches are accompanied by Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the First Vice-President Elchin Amirbayov and other officials.

News.Az

