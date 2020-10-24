President Ilham Aliyev: Like our relations with Turkey, our relations with Georgia are good examples of good neighborhood

+ ↺ − 16 px

“With Georgia our relations are excellent. We call each other strategic partners. Azerbaijan is the first or second largest investor in Georgia, And we have a trilateral format of cooperation between Turkey, Georgia, and Azerbaijan,” said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in his interview with the French Le Figaro newspaper.

“We had presidential summits, ministerial meetings, including defense ministers, foreign ministers, economy ministers. We have all our major transportation and energy communication going through Georgia. We have a big Azerbaijani community in Georgia close to 300 thousand people. Therefore, the relations are excellent. And I think it could be a good example, like our relations with Turkey, our relations with Georgia are good examples of a good neighborhood. By the way, the fact that Georgia is Christian and Azerbaijan is Muslim does not make any difference. We do not look at this region from this point of view,” the head of state said.

News.Az

