Azerbaijan’s working group on historical, cultural monuments in liberated lands holds meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Working Group on Historical and Cultural Monuments in the liberated Azerbaijani territories held a meeting.

By the decree of the President of Azerbaijan, a Coordination Headquarters was established under the chairmanship of the Head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev in order to address in a centralized manner socio-economic, humanitarian, organizational and other urgent issues in the liberated territories, as well as coordinate work in this area.

The Headquarters has an Interdepartmental Center, consisting of various working groups.

The main activity of one of them - the Working Group on Historical and Cultural Monuments, Cultural Institutions is to determine the current state of cultural values in the liberated territories, assess the damage caused to them, classify them, as well as organize restoration work and protect them in an appropriate manner.

Within the implementation of the planned work, a meeting of the working group was held under the chairmanship of the head of the Intergovernmental Center, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev.

The meeting participants were the Head of the Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora, Multiculturalism and Religion Department of the Presidential Administration Farah Aliyeva, Minister of Culture Anar Karimov, Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Structures Mubariz Gurbanli, and others.

During the meeting it was noted that the main issues on the agenda are the restoration of the national and cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people, the reconstruction of cultural and religious monuments, taking into account the rules of urban planning in the liberated territories, the organization of their reliable protection.

The meeting participants discussed issues related to the holding of cultural events in the city of Shusha - the center of Azerbaijani culture, especially the Days of (famous Azerbaijani poet) Vagif’s Poetry and ‘Khary Bulbul’ festival. The heads of state structures, members of the Working Group, informed about the work carried out in the liberated territories, put forward a number of additional proposals.

News.Az