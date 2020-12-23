Xi Jinping: China-Azerbaijan ties have been developing dynamically over recent years

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you on the occasion of your birthday,” the Chinese leader said in his letter.

He noted that China-Azerbaijan relations have been developing dynamically over the recent years and mutual political trust is strengthening day by day.

“Bilateral cooperation between the two countries as part of the "Belt and Road" project, as well as interaction on the international arena is developing successfully and effectively. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, China and Azerbaijan have been sincerely supporting each other demonstrating firm friendship between the two nations. I attach great importance to the development of China-Azerbaijan relations. I am ready to continue making joint efforts together with you in order to deepen the bilateral ties of friendship and cooperation, mutually beneficial partnership in various areas to the benefit of our two countries and nations,” Xi said.

“I wish you good health and well-being,” he added.

News.Az