Spanish media publishes article condemning act of vandalism committed by Armenians against Azerbaijani diplomatic missions abroad

The Spain-based news portal The Diplomat in Spain has published an article condemning the extremely aggressive provocative acts committed by the radical Armenian forces against Azerbaijani diplomatic missions abroad, as well as against peaceful demonstrators during actions carried out in foreign countries by members of the Azerbaijani communities.

Headlined “Armenian vandalism against diplomatic premises of Azerbaijan”, the article, reads: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has circulated a statement regarding Armenian provocations in foreign countries.

During the past week, extremely aggressive provocative acts of radical Armenian forces have been committed against Azerbaijani diplomatic missions abroad, as well as against peaceful demonstrators during actions carried out in foreign countries by members of the Azerbaijani communities in connection with the military provocation launched by the Armenian armed forces on 12 July in the direction of the Tovuz region of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.

Armenian provocations committed in front of the buildings of the diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan in France, Great Britain, Sweden, Poland, Australia, the United States, the Netherlands and Belgium, as well as against Azerbaijani demonstrators who peacefully expressed their views in those countries, together with the content of elements of vandalism and terror, with the aim of deliberately harming members of the Azerbaijani communities, diplomats and their property, are characterized as acts involving elements of criminality.

This vandalism by radical Armenian forces is not new to Azerbaijan or to other countries that have been confronted with Armenian terrorism. Thus, in 1970-1980 ASALA and other Armenian terrorist organizations killed more than 70 people and committed more than 235 terrorist acts in 22 countries, during which 24 Turkish diplomats were killed. Since its declaration of independence in 1991, Armenia had made terrorism its State policy to carry out its territorial claims against Azerbaijan, and during the occupation of the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts of Azerbaijan, it had used terrorist methods in several areas of the country.

We strongly condemn the criminal acts of radical Armenian elements based on hatred against Azerbaijani diplomats, as well as against members of the Azerbaijani communities in those countries, and we expect the structures in charge of preventing such provocations in the respective countries to take a responsible approach to their obligations.

We would like to recall that, according to the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the host country is responsible for ensuring the protection of diplomatic missions against any interference or harm, as well as for preventing any interference with the diplomat, his or her personality, freedom and honor.

Addressing friendly countries, the Azerbaijani side calls for strengthening the protection of Azerbaijani diplomatic missions, paying more attention to strengthening the inviolability and security of diplomats, as well as the security of our compatriots.

The Azerbaijani side demands the law enforcement agencies of the countries concerned investigate acts of vandalism committed by radical Armenian forces and give due legal assessment to their criminal acts. The process of investigation and obtaining information on the results will be monitored through our respective diplomatic missions. The people will be regularly informed about the progress and results of the investigations.

The Azerbaijani State is always beside our compatriots. Our diplomatic missions have been instructed to provide all appropriate assistance to our compatriots, including legal assistance if necessary.”

News.Az

News.Az