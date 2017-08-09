SPE Annual Caspian Technical Conference and Exhibition to be held in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

SPE’s 4th annual Caspian Technical Conference and Exhibition will return to Baku, Azerbaijan 1-3 November 2017.

This year's theme "Chasing the Margins," will focus on the current market conditions facing the oil and gas industry, both globally and on a local level, AzerTag reports. It will provide a platform for local, regional, and international experts to discuss topics relevant to maintaining and boosting technological advancements and developments in the region.

Over 400 industry professionals attended last year's CTCE and it drew senior speakers from the highest echelons of government as well as operators, service providers, advisory firms, and energy research companies. The 2017 event will bring attendees quality technical content, increase professional development, and provide unique networking with top industry professionals.

The Society of Engineers of the oil and gas industry (SPE) is non-commercial professional association the members of which work in the field of development and production of energy resources. More than 143 thousands people from 147 countries of the world are members of SPE. The Society is a recognized source of technical information in the field of exploration and production of oil and gas and provides the services through publications, conferences, technical seminars, forums and the website - www.spe.org.

