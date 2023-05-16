Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament met with Head of Moroccan House of representatives meet

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova had a meeting on 16 May with President of the House of Representatives of the Moroccan Parliament Rashid Talbi El Alami who had come to Baku for the special sitting of the Milli Majlis on the occasion of the centenary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the Press and Public Relations Department of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis told News.az.

Sahiba Gafarova greeted her guest, thanked him for participation of the centenary sitting of the Azerbaijani Parliament and said that our country considered it very important to promote her relations with Morocco. Mrs Gafarova also mentioned the benevolent effect that our shared religious and cultural values had on the links.

The bilateral diplomatic relations had turned thirty last year, Mrs Gafarova mentioned before talking about Great Leader Heydar Aliyev’s role in the progress of the inter-state relations.

The opportunities to deepen the relations, take the political, economic and cultural cooperation further and add more strength to the inter-parliamentary connexions were brought up as well. Mrs Gafarova praised Morocco’s active involvement in the activities of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network established on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan. She, besides, referred to the important and positive impact of the parliamentary ties on the advancement of the inter-state relations and underscored the significance of the two sides’ parliamentary friendship groups’ relevant efforts and our MPs’ interaction in international organisations.

President of the House of Representatives of the Kingdom of Morocco Rashid Talbi El Alami thanked for the invitation to the National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s Centenary Sitting of the Milli Majlis as well as for the cordial reception given him.

It is heartening that the policy formulated by Heydar Aliyev and his work, which is continued by President Ilham Aliyev successfully now have allowed Azerbaijan to reach her current level of development and successes in all spheres of life, and to become a powerful state, according to Mr El Alami. The President of the Moroccan Parliament’s Chamber then outlined his views on the future growth of bilateral relations in general and of inter-parliamentary relations in particular.

Views upon mutual territorial integrity support were voiced during the meeting as well.

News.Az