Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis addresses 148th Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union

The Speaker of the Milli Majlis and the head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Sahiba Gafarova, delivered a speech at the 148th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union held on March 23 in Geneva, Switzerland, on the topic of "Parliamentary Diplomacy: Building Bridges for Peace and Understanding."

In her speech, Speaker Gafarova extended her best wishes for the success of the 148th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union. She emphasized the significance of selecting peace, security, and mutual understanding as the focal points of the strategic policy and discussion topics for the structure in 2024. Gafarova highlighted that issues of peace and understanding have gained immense importance and have become decisive factors.

Speaking about the increasing fragmentation and danger present in today's world, Sahiba Gafarova highlighted that this situation is a consequence of the disregard for international rules, the prevalence of double standards, and the prioritization of certain states' interests. She noted that this trend is also linked to the inefficiency of multilateral mechanisms.

Gafarova touched upon the consensus reached regarding the imperative need to establish a stronger, more effective, and inclusive multilateral system as the cornerstone of the United Nations. She emphasized that such a system should be built upon the strict, non-discriminatory application of universally accepted norms and principles of international law, while respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states and upholding justice. The Speaker stressed that this approach is essential for the restoration and preservation of peace and understanding, objectives that all nations aspire to achieve.

Touching upon the growing significance of parliamentary diplomacy, Sahiba Gafarova shared her perspectives on the role of parliaments in fostering peace and understanding. She emphasized that parliamentary diplomacy has become a crucial element in interstate relations, especially in addressing contemporary international issues where the preservation of multilateralism and international cooperation is paramount. Gafarova noted that while it may be overly optimistic to view parliaments as independent instruments for addressing peace and security issues, they nevertheless serve as effective additional resources for promoting peace and understanding.

Highlighting the concept that dialogue is essential for achieving peace, Gafarova underscored that parliaments, as representatives of the people, can make significant contributions to addressing issues such as trust, security, and peaceful coexistence globally.

In this context, Gafarova commended the leadership of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, particularly Secretary-General Martin Chungong, for providing a platform for the first meeting between the speakers of the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Armenia. She said that today both countries are closer to peace than ever before. Such meetings between the parliaments of the two countries will be a useful mechanism for constructive discussions.

Gafarova further praised the Inter-Parliamentary Union for its commitment to dialogue, contrasting it with other inter-parliamentary organizations that may deviate from their stated goals. She emphasized the importance of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in building bridges between parties and fostering constructive engagement.

News.Az