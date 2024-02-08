Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis meets with several members of international parliamentary institutions

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has met with the members of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, the Arab Parliament and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC), who are visiting the country to monitor the snap presidential election.

Noting that the election has been held in accordance with international standards and in a democratic environment, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova stressed that the presidential election was for the first time held across the entire sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, including the liberated lands.

The Speaker underscored that the election was conducted in a fair and calm environment, noting that a total of 90,000 observers deployed to monitor the voting process.

The members of the international Parliamentary institutions congratulated Azerbaijan on the excellent organization of the presidential election. They hailed the conditions created for wide coverage of the elections by media representatives.

Commending the high turnout of voters in the elections, the observer missions shared their thoughts regarding their monitoring activity at the election process.

During the meeting, the parties also explored the opportunities for expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and International Parliamentary organizations.

