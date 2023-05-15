Speaker of Kyrgyzstan’s Supreme Council to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation headed by Speaker of the Supreme Council (Parliament) of Kyrgyzstan Nurlanbek Shakiev will pay a working visit to Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

During the visit, Shakiev plans to take part in events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev and hold a number of high-level meetings.

Among other events, the Kyrgyz delegation is going to visit the head office of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States in Baku and get acquainted with its activities.

Speaker Shakiev will be accompanied by Chairman of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security and Migration of the Supreme Council Ulan Primov and Head of the Friendship Group for Cooperation with Azerbaijan Iskender Matraimov.

