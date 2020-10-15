Speaker of Turkish Grand National Assembly to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan.

The visit will take place on October 18-20. During the visit, the speaker will hold a series of meetings in Baku.

In addition, Mustafa Sentop is supposed to address in the Milli Majlis on October 20.

