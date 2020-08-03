Speakers of Azerbaijani, Turkish parliaments hold phone talk

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova and Speaker of Turkey’s Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop held a phone talk.

During the telephone conversation, which was held on the Turkish parliament speaker’s initiative, Sentop congratulated his Azerbaijani counterpart, MPs and people in general on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, wished Azerbaijan peace and prosperity.

While expressing gratitude to the Turkish colleague for attention, Gafarova also congratulated Sentop and all members of the Turkish parliament and fraternal Turkish people on Eid al-Adha.

