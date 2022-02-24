Special quarantine regime extended in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a decision "On extending the special quarantine regime in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed the corresponding decree, News.Az reports.

Under the decree, in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) and its possible consequences in the country, the period of special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan was extended until 06:00 am on 1 May 2022.

The current quarantine period expires on March 1, 2022.









News.Az