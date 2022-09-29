Special representatives work for the normalization of relations with Armenia: Cavusoglu

+ ↺ − 16 px

"After the Karabakh victory of the heroic army of Azerbaijan under the leadership of Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, an opportunity has emerged and we are taking steps to normalize relations here," said Turkiye's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu, APA's Istanbul bureau reports.

Mr. Cavusoglu noted that although it is not easy to take steps by the Armenian side toward normalization: "Special representatives work in this direction."

News.Az