Special session of UN General Assembly on COVID-19 to be held

The decision on the modalities of the UN General Assembly's Special Session on COVID-19 was accepted at the General Assembly today with the great support of the member countries, Volkan Bozkir, president of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly tweeted.

"A special session on COVID-19 at the level of heads of state and government will be held on 3-4 December 2020.

World leaders will gather under the umbrella of the UN against this biggest problem we are facing. All aspects of the fight against COVID-19, including health, economy, financing, and vaccines, will be discussed in detail with the participation of heads of government, representatives of the private sector, academia, and civil society leaders," he wrote.

Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the UN tweeted that, resolution on the modalities of the 31st special session of the UN General Assembly in response to COVID-19, initiated by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his capacity as the Chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement is adopted by the GA.

