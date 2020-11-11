Special steps will be taken to provide jobs for our servicemen, our heroic and wounded servicemen - President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Special steps will be taken to provide jobs for our servicemen, our heroic and wounded servicemen, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev said during meeting with the servicemen undergoing treatment at Clinical Medical Center No 1.

“Now a new era begins in our lives. This period will usher a happy future for our country. A new era begins in your life. You have been wounded. But you can rest assured that we will heal you. We will bring our most severely wounded servicemen back to life. Our doctors are working around the clock now. After that, all necessary measures will be taken to return you to normal life. As you know, modern prostheses are brought for our servicemen who lost their hands, arms and legs in the First Karabakh War on the personal initiative and under the control of Mehriban Aliyeva. There are the prostheses people can use to play football. All this will be provided. You can be sure of that. Regarding your future life, I want to appeal to all government agencies and private companies already. I state that special steps will be taken to provide jobs for our servicemen, our heroic and wounded servicemen. We will always take this into account,” the head of state said.

News.Az