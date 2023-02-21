Special tactical exercises for extreme cold held in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a Separate Combined Arms Army of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan, with participation of special units, tactical exercises were held, in extreme weather conditions, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry told News.az.

The exercises aimed to ensure the highly professional execution of combat and rescue operations in winter conditions with severe frosts, as well as to improve the command staff's knowledge and skills in managing units in emergency situations.





